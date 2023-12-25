1 hour ago - World
Pope Francis slams weapons industry during Christmas message
Pope Francis on Monday took aim at the weapons industry as part of a Christmas Day message that also called for peace in Israel and Palestine.
What he's saying: "The human heart is weak and impulsive; if we find instruments of death in our hands, sooner or later we will use them," the pope said.
- "And how can we even speak of peace when arms production, sales and trade are on the rise?"
The big picture: Pope Francis has repeatedly decried the arms industry, including comments last year about how world hunger could be eradicated if weapons manufacturing money were reallocated.
