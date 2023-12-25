Pope Francis delivers the Christmas Day "Urbi et Orbi" message from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, in Vatican City on Monday. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis on Monday took aim at the weapons industry as part of a Christmas Day message that also called for peace in Israel and Palestine.

What he's saying: "The human heart is weak and impulsive; if we find instruments of death in our hands, sooner or later we will use them," the pope said.

"And how can we even speak of peace when arms production, sales and trade are on the rise?"

The big picture: Pope Francis has repeatedly decried the arms industry, including comments last year about how world hunger could be eradicated if weapons manufacturing money were reallocated.

