Pope Francis presides over the Christmas night Mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday in Vatican City, Vatican. Photo: Vatican Pool/Getty Images

Pope Francis addressed the Israel-Hamas war and raised his concerns about Jesus' message of peace during Christmas Eve mass on Sunday evening.

What he's saying: "Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem, where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war, by the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world," Francis said during his homily watched by some 6,500 people in St. Peter's Basilica, Vatican, and more viewing screens outside in the square.

The big picture: During his address, the 87-year-old pontiff warned against the "idolatry of consumerism" and "the quest for worldly power and might, fame and glory, which measures everything in terms of success, results, numbers and figures, a world obsessed with achievement."

Earlier on Sunday during his Angelus prayer, Pope Francis said: "We are close to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from war. We are thinking of Palestine, Israel, Ukraine. We are thinking, too, of all those who suffer from misery, from hunger, from slavery."

Zoom out: Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank have been canceled this year due to the war that's devastated Palestinian communities, Axios' Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath reports.

Palestinian Health Ministry officials reported Sunday that at least 70 people were killed during an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, while Israel's military said 15 soldiers had died during fighting since Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Sunday that the war against Hamas will be a long one.

"We will fight until the end — until the hostages are returned, Hamas is eliminated and we restore security in both the north and the south," he added.

More from Axios...

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.