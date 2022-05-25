Pope Francis calls for action on guns after Texas shooting

Pope Francis on Wednesday said his "heart is broken" over the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and he made a plea to stop the "trafficking of weapons."

Driving the news: The gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a single classroom Tuesday in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

"Let us all strive to ensure that such tragedies can never happen again," Francis said on Wednesday during his weekly general audience.

Cardinal Cupich of Chicago called for new gun legislation in a long Twitter thread Wednesday, arguing "we know that gun safety measures make a difference."