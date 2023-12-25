A "significant" winter storm was set to make travel in the Plains "hazardous" on Monday, while much of the U.S. can expect "unusually mild" temperatures and no chance of a white Christmas.

The big picture: That's according to the National Weather Service, which warned a strengthening low pressure system would bring blizzard conditions over the central and northern Plains and heavy rain from the Midwest into the Southeast U.S. from Christmas Day.

"Temperature-wise, it will not be feeling a lot like Christmas from the Upper Mississippi Valley on east to the Great Lakes and East Coast," per an NWS Monday morning forecast update.

State of play: Dense fog hit holiday travel in Illinois over the weekend forced airlines to cancel hundreds of Christmas Eve flights at Chicago's Midway International Airport before it began to clear up Sunday. The city can expect a wet Christmas, as can Minneapolis, Kansas City and St Louis, according to the NWS.

Precipitation overrunning a cold front supplying the northern and central High Plains with subfreezing temperatures will allow snow to fall from central Kansas on northward to northern Minnesota, the NWS said.

Parts of the Upper Midwest could see freezing rain and "significant icing is a growing concern" from the Red River Valley of the North to northern Minnesota.

"Treacherous travel conditions due to ice are likely Christmas Day and into Tuesday morning from the eastern Dakotas to northern Minnesota and the Minnesota Arrowhead."

Meanwhile, parts of Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota can expect heavy snow on Monday. Heavy snowfall rates and reduced visibilities due to blowing snow "will make for hazardous to even possible impossible travel conditions through Christmas night," the NWS said.

Up to 6 inches of snow was expected to fall in some areas and blizzard warnings for South Dakota and Nebraska were in effect through Tuesday.

Separately, on the heels of a weekend that "sported numerous record warm min and max temps in the Upper Midwest," more unusually mild temps were expected by Christmas Day in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes where high temps could range between 15-25 degrees above normal."

"The East Coast will not witness quite the anomalous warmth that the Midwest and Great Lakes will, but daily average temps will still be rather mild and could range between 10-15 degrees above normal in parts of the Northeast.

"Tuesday continues to be exceptionally mild in the Great Lakes and along the East Coast with more record breaking warm min temperatures scattered throughout the Great Lakes."

Zoom out: Across the border, Canada has also been experiencing an unseasonably warm winter.

In Alberta, officials said at least 10 new high temperature records had been set in the province on Friday — including in Taber, which hit 14.9°C (59°F). One week earlier, Toronto hit a record high of 13.2°C.

In the fellow western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, CBC reports that the town of Radisson was struggling to keep its natural ice rink solid due to the warm winter.

Between the lines: Environment and Climate Change Canada and other agencies say El Niño and human-caused climate change are contributing factors for the unseasonably warm temperatures.

Climate Central's Climate Shift Index finds record warmth is at least twice as likely now compared to the preindustrial era.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more forecast details, information on Canada's warm winter and further context.<br/>