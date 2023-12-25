Israel says it will block United Nations visa requests

Sun sets on Christmas Day in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images.

Israel said on Tuesday that it will deny a United Nation employee's visa request, and not extend the visa of another UN employee.

The big picture: The UN has been critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza since Oct. 7, particularly in regards to civilian deaths, and this is an example of Israel's government bristling at the blowback.

What they're saying: Eli Cohen, Israel's minister of foreign affairs, wrote in a post on X that "the conduct of the UN since October 7th is a disgrace to the organization and the international community."

He added that the organization has "legitimized war crimes," "ignored the acts of rape committed against Israeli women" and that Israel "will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organization's propaganda."

The UN did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What to know: More than 20,000 Palestinians who have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza.

Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel killed around 1,200 civilians, with another 240 taken hostage (some of whom have since been released and others killed).

The UN Security Council on Friday approved a binding resolution to boost aid to Gaza, while the U.S. blocked a Russia-proposed amendment that would have called for a ceasefire.

Go deeper: UN chief says Gaza is "graveyard for children" as death toll climbs