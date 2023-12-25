Netanyahu visits Israeli troops in Gaza and vows to continue war
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed to continue waging war against Hamas in Gaza, despite a growing number of international calls for a ceasefire.
Driving the news: While visiting Israeli troops in northern Gaza, Netanyahu said, "Whoever talks about stopping, there is no such thing."
- He also tweeted out a video, above which he wrote: "With our heroic fighters in Gaza — fighting until victory!"
Between the lines: As the death toll in Gaza mounts, Egypt has made a phased ceasefire proposal to Israel, Hamas, and the U.S. and European governments, but Netanyahu's comments suggest that his war Cabinet isn't immediately interested.
- The Egypt framework ultimately would require Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages, for Israel to withdraw from Gaza, and the formation of a new Palestinian government that would oversee both Gaza and the West Bank.
- Hamas also doesn't appear to be keen on Egypt's proposal, with a senior official reiterating the militant group's position that it won't negotiate a "temporary or partial truce."
Zoom out: More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October after Hamas' attack on Israel left 1,200 people dead as the militant group took 240 hostages — some of whom have been released and others killed.
