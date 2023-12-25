Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday vowed to continue waging war against Hamas in Gaza, despite a growing number of international calls for a ceasefire.

Driving the news: While visiting Israeli troops in northern Gaza, Netanyahu said, "Whoever talks about stopping, there is no such thing."

He also tweeted out a video, above which he wrote: "With our heroic fighters in Gaza — fighting until victory!"

Between the lines: As the death toll in Gaza mounts, Egypt has made a phased ceasefire proposal to Israel, Hamas, and the U.S. and European governments, but Netanyahu's comments suggest that his war Cabinet isn't immediately interested.

The Egypt framework ultimately would require Hamas to release the remaining Israeli hostages, for Israel to withdraw from Gaza, and the formation of a new Palestinian government that would oversee both Gaza and the West Bank.

Hamas also doesn't appear to be keen on Egypt's proposal, with a senior official reiterating the militant group's position that it won't negotiate a "temporary or partial truce."

Zoom out: More than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began in October after Hamas' attack on Israel left 1,200 people dead as the militant group took 240 hostages — some of whom have been released and others killed.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context.