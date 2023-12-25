Banksy stop sign taken from London street soon after artwork appears

The Banksy artwork, showing what looks like three drones on a traffic stop sign being removed in Peckham, southeast London, on Friday. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Two men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a Banksy traffic sign that went missing in London, England, soon after the anonymous street artist unveiled the artwork, British police said Sunday.

The big picture: London's Metropolitan Police said they're "aware of footage being shared" to social media showing the removal of the stop sign that features three drones, which has been widely interpreted as calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as it's reminiscent of artwork in Banksy's Walled Off hotel in Bethlehem that was established in 2017.

A painting depicting Jesus with a weapon's laser red dot on his forehead and drones in 2017 in the lobby inside street artist Banksy's Walled Off hotel, in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, which references the Israeli West Bank barrier that the artist called the "worst view of any hotel in the world." Photo: Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images

Details: Videos posted to social media show a man standing on a bike being held by another person as he uses a bolt cutter to remove the traffic sign from its post in Peckham, southeast London, on Friday — less than an hour after Banksy confirmed he was behind the artwork.

The police said in statements to media that officers had arrested a man in his 20s on Saturday and another man, in his 30s, Sunday on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.

Go deeper: Art-world insiders turn $13 million Banksy into 10000 NFTs