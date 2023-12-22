City workers close a road after a creek overflows during heavy rains in Zuma Beach during heavy rains on December 21, 2023 in Malibu, California. Photo: Apu Gomes/Getty Images)(Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images

A storm that's been flooding Southern California streets with historic rainfall, disrupting travel and prompting water rescues and evacuations was gradually expanding into the Southwest on Friday.

The big picture: The slow-moving storm that on Thursday morning dumped a month's worth of rain in one hour on Oxnard, inundating homes and streets in the Ventura County city that's west of Los Angeles, has left over 20 million people under flood alerts, from Southern California to Central Arizona.

Why it matters: The "dramatic" storm has already unleashed what's likely "the heaviest rainfall that has been observed in this area in recorded history and is likely a multi-centennial kind of event," said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA, during a Thursday briefing on the downpour in the Ventura County area, where evacuation orders were in effect.

"These are genuinely extraordinary torrential downpours and importantly, they're continuing."

Threat level: The National Weather Service warned in a Friday morning update the risk of flash flooding and mud or debris flows would continue as the storm pushes inland into the Southwest by nighttime, "bringing heavy rain to portions of southern Arizona."

The NWS warned "upwards of 8 inches" of rain was possible through Friday "in isolated areas with a significant flash flood risk in place for the mountain ranges, recent burn scars and urban areas."

By the numbers: Rocky Butte, San Luis Obispo County, has already recorded 15.95 inches of rainfall as of Thursday evening and Old Man Mountain, Ventura County, saw 13.7," preliminary NWS data shows.

Six other Southern California places recorded over 10 inches of rain, including five in Santa Barbara County and one in Ventura County.

Los Angeles County also received a soaking Thursday, with NWS data showing San Fernando Valley recorded up to 4.46" of rainfall and Santa Clarita up to 3.11," while the mountains saw up to 4.53" fall.

Beverly Hills and Bell Air recorded 2.66" and 2.64" of rainfall, respectively, as of 5pm local time.

What's next: Several more inches of additional rain was possible for Southern California by Friday morning, and there's a moderate risk of excessive rainfall in affected areas.

"On Friday, the heavy to excessive rainfall threat will still impact some areas of southern California, including the Peninsular Range, but the rains will advance east into areas of central and southern Arizona as well going through Friday night and early Saturday," the NWS said.

Context: Climate change is increasing the frequency and magnitude of precipitation extremes, studies show.

