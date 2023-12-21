U.S. and China military leaders speak for the first time in over a year

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown in Congress in June 2023. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown, chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke Thursday to his Chinese counterpart, per a statement.

Why it matters: It was the first time in more than a year that the countries' military leaders spoke — and comes more than a month after President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume high-level military-to-military communications.

Experts have said that a lack of communication between the two superpowers raises the risk of miscalculation, close calls and conflict in the Asia–Pacific.

Catch up quick: The Chinese government ceased military communications and several other lines of dialogue with the U.S. in 2022 after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited Taiwan.

Beijing claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island and rejects gestures that might suggest it's independent.

The U.S. has made several failed attempts since to reestablish military communications, according to NBC News.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: The conversation shows that the Chinese side is following through on the agreement Biden and Xi reached at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum last month.

It's a positive sign going into 2024 that both countries remain committed to managing the bilateral relationship, despite ongoing tensions and fundamental disagreements.

Go deeper: Senate confirms final military promotions after Tuberville's blockade

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for additional details.