U.S. and China military leaders speak for the first time in over a year
Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown, chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke Thursday to his Chinese counterpart, per a statement.
Why it matters: It was the first time in more than a year that the countries' military leaders spoke — and comes more than a month after President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to resume high-level military-to-military communications.
- Experts have said that a lack of communication between the two superpowers raises the risk of miscalculation, close calls and conflict in the Asia–Pacific.
Catch up quick: The Chinese government ceased military communications and several other lines of dialogue with the U.S. in 2022 after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visited Taiwan.
- Beijing claims sovereignty over the self-ruled island and rejects gestures that might suggest it's independent.
- The U.S. has made several failed attempts since to reestablish military communications, according to NBC News.
Thought bubble, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: The conversation shows that the Chinese side is following through on the agreement Biden and Xi reached at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum last month.
- It's a positive sign going into 2024 that both countries remain committed to managing the bilateral relationship, despite ongoing tensions and fundamental disagreements.
