Toyota airbag recall: 1M vehicles affected by potential defect

A Toyota sign is displayed at a dealership on Jan. 4, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Toyota announced it is recalling roughly 1 million vehicles because of potential issues with sensors that allow airbags to deploy correctly.

Why it matters: It's the latest major recall for the automaker, which announced a recall of over 1.85 million RAV4 sports utility vehicles in November because of fire risks associated with batteries.

Zoom in: Toyota vehicles affected by the latest recall, announced Wednesday, include Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas with model years ranging from 2020 to 2022.

Several Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022 are also susceptible to the issue that prompted the recall.

Driving the news: Toyota said the sensors that detect whether a person is in the front seat of the vehicles may have been improperly manufactured and could short circuit.

The defect could prevent airbag systems from correctly measuring a driver's height and weight, data that is necessary for the systems to deploy correctly during a collision.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the [Occupant Classification System] sensors, and, if necessary, replace them at no cost to owners," the company said. "For all involved vehicles, Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February 2024."

