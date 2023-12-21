Toyota airbag recall: 1M vehicles affected by potential defect
Toyota announced it is recalling roughly 1 million vehicles because of potential issues with sensors that allow airbags to deploy correctly.
Why it matters: It's the latest major recall for the automaker, which announced a recall of over 1.85 million RAV4 sports utility vehicles in November because of fire risks associated with batteries.
Zoom in: Toyota vehicles affected by the latest recall, announced Wednesday, include Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas with model years ranging from 2020 to 2022.
- Several Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022 are also susceptible to the issue that prompted the recall.
Driving the news: Toyota said the sensors that detect whether a person is in the front seat of the vehicles may have been improperly manufactured and could short circuit.
- The defect could prevent airbag systems from correctly measuring a driver's height and weight, data that is necessary for the systems to deploy correctly during a collision.
- "For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the [Occupant Classification System] sensors, and, if necessary, replace them at no cost to owners," the company said. "For all involved vehicles, Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February 2024."
