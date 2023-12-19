Share on email (opens in new window)

Members of the public pay their respects as they walk past a portrait of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court on Dec. 18. Photo: Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation's highest court, will be memorialized at the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday.

The big picture: O'Connor, who retired from the court in 2006, died on Dec. 1 in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 93 from complications from advanced dementia.

President Biden and Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts are scheduled to speak at the invitation-only funeral, which begins at 11am ET.

O'Connor's body lied in repose in the Supreme Court on Monday ahead of her funeral service.

O'Connor was nominated to the court by President Ronald Reagan and unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 1981.

Over her 25-year career as a justice, she authored 676 deliberations, 301 of which were the court's majority opinion.

She helped decide several pivotal cases, including those involving the Americans with Disabilities Act, affirmative action and abortion.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Check back for updates.