In photos: Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose at the Supreme Court

Family members and current or former Supreme Court justices stand before the flag-draped casket of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on Dec. 18. (L-R) Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Sonia Sotomayor Justice Elena Kagan, Justice Neil Gorsuch, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy. Photo; Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/Getty Images

Sandra Day O'Connor is mourned at the Supreme Court's Great Hall on Monday as her body lies in repose ahead of her funeral service on Tuesday.

The big picture: O'Connor, who authored 676 deliberations during her 25 years as a justice, became the first woman to serve on the country's high court after a 1981 nomination from President Ronald Reagan.

She died on Dec. 1 at 93 of complications from advanced dementia.

Details: The court is open to the public to pay respects from 10:30am to 8pm ET on Monday.

Her invitation-only funeral will be held on Tuesday at the National Cathedral.

Of note: O'Connor's family requested donations to iCivics, a nonprofit education organization founded by the former justice, in lieu of flowers.

In photos

The flag-draped casket of the late retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor arrives at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18. Photo: Alex Brandon/Getty Images

Justices of the US Supreme Court (L-R) Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Ketanji Brown Jackson and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy stand before the casket of late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on Dec. 18. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/Getty Images

Mourners gather to pay their respects as the casket of late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose on Dec. 18. Photo: Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/Getty Images

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks as the casket of late Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose on Dec. 18. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/Getty Images

The flag-draped casket of the late retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor arrives at the Supreme Court on Dec. 18. Photo: Alex Brandon/Getty Images

