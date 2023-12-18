1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
In photos: Sandra Day O'Connor lies in repose at the Supreme Court
Sandra Day O'Connor is mourned at the Supreme Court's Great Hall on Monday as her body lies in repose ahead of her funeral service on Tuesday.
The big picture: O'Connor, who authored 676 deliberations during her 25 years as a justice, became the first woman to serve on the country's high court after a 1981 nomination from President Ronald Reagan.
- She died on Dec. 1 at 93 of complications from advanced dementia.
Details: The court is open to the public to pay respects from 10:30am to 8pm ET on Monday.
- Her invitation-only funeral will be held on Tuesday at the National Cathedral.
Of note: O'Connor's family requested donations to iCivics, a nonprofit education organization founded by the former justice, in lieu of flowers.
In photos
