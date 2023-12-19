Ex-Proud Boys leader gets over 3 years in prison for Jan. 6 attack

Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A former leader of the Proud Boys who helped prosecutors in their Jan. 6 investigations was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Tuesday for his role in the insurrection, the Justice Department confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: Charles Donohoe, 35, of Kernersville, North Carolina, was described by prosecutors as a "trusted lieutenant on Enrique Tarrio's leadership team," for the group's Ministry of Self-Defense.

The big picture: Former Proud Boys leader Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the insurrection — the longest sentence to date in the Jan. 6 cases.

Donohoe was the leader of a North Carolina chapter of the Proud Boys and the second member of the far-right extremist group to plead guilty to a conspiracy charge relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

He pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy and assault charges relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation as part of his plea deal.

At the sentencing hearing in D.C., Donohoe said he would "like to apologize to America as a whole," per the New York Times, which noted he had "expressed regret" for his role in the Capitol breach.

What's next: U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly ordered that Donohoe undergo 36 months of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence and he must pay restitution penalties.

