Americans less satisfied with almost every part of the health system
Americans' satisfaction with almost every major part of the health care system has dropped since 2010, according to a new Gallup analysis.
Driving the news: Drugmakers took the biggest reputational hit, and ratings for physicians fell sharply, too.
The big picture: COVID-19, ballooning costs, an opioid crisis and other factors could contribute to Americans' souring sentiment, Gallup says.
- The findings also suggest that the goodwill Americans felt toward doctors at the start of the pandemic has all but disappeared.
Of note: Americans are happiest with the care they received from nurses, with 82% rating the care as excellent or good — down 6 percentage points from 2010.
- 69% said the same about physicians this year, down from 84% percent in 2010.
- Americans were least satisfied with nursing home care. Just 25% rated nursing homes as excellent or good, while 37% rated them as poor.
The intrigue: Views about the quality of health care had generally improved or stayed the same between 2003 and 2010, the last two times Gallup asked Americans to rate providers.
Go deeper: Nursing shortages show no signs of slowing, survey finds