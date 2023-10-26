Health care unaffordable even for insured Americans: survey

Data: The Commonwealth Fund; Chart: Axios Visuals

As health care costs continue to rise, more than half of working-age Americans said they've struggled to afford care this year, according to a new Commonwealth Fund survey.

Why it matters: The survey is the latest evidence of how people with insurance are struggling to pay medical bills, forcing them to forgo or delay needed care.

By the numbers: Nearly a third of adults reported having medical or dental debt, and nearly half of them said it's at least $2,000.

Some 57% said at least one-tenth of their monthly budget goes toward health care.

Forty-three percent of those in employer-sponsored health insurance, which is the largest source of insurance coverage in the U.S., said they had difficulty affording care.

Of those with insurance, people who bought their own coverage — including on the Affordable Care Act marketplaces — had the toughest time affording care (57%).

"We found that insurance did not appear to protect many people sufficiently from the budget squeeze," said Commonwealth vice president Sara Collins, the lead study author.

Uninsured adults still report the highest rates of being unable to afford health care and accruing medical debt.

High health care costs are making Americans sicker, the survey found.

Almost 40% of adults reported skipping or putting off health care in the past year because they couldn't afford it. Of this group, 57% said their health worsened as a result.

57% said their health worsened as a result. About 3 in 10 adults said health care costs made it harder to pay for food and utilities, regardless of their coverage status.

