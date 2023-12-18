Skip to main content
North Korea test-fires missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

People at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, watching a news broadcast showing a file footage of a North Korean missile test on Dec. 18.

People at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, watching a news broadcast showing a file footage of a North Korean missile test on Dec. 18. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday that has the range to strike anywhere in the U.S., Japanese officials said.

Why it matters: North Korea has tested similar missiles in the past, but the latest one came just hours after the U.S. warned Pyongyang against launching a nuclear attack against the U.S. or its allies, Reuters reports.

  • It was North Korea's second test in recent days. It also launched a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday night.

Details: The Japanese Ministry of Defense said Monday's test was launched from an area near Pyongyang.

  • It added that the missile's flight lasted 73 minutes and that it reached a maximum altitude of more than 3,720 miles (around 6,000 km) before falling into the sea west of Hokkaido, per Reuters.

Of note: High-level Chinese and North Korean officials held meetings on Monday that coincided with the missile test.

  • After the meetings, Beijing said the officials covered issues of "common concern," but did not elaborate.

The big picture: After Monday's launch, North Korea condemned the U.S., claiming that its decision to station a nuclear-powered submarine in the South Korean port city of Busan was apart of a "preview of a nuclear war."

  • South Korea and the U.S. have increased nuclear deterrence plans in response to recent North Korean threats involving its nuclear and missile programs.
  • United Nations Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from developing and using any technologies applicable to its ballistic missile programs.
  • North Korea has launched 10 missile tests so far this year, the majority of which were short-range ballistic missiles, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

