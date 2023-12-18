North Korea test-fires missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says

People at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, watching a news broadcast showing a file footage of a North Korean missile test on Dec. 18. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday that has the range to strike anywhere in the U.S., Japanese officials said.

Why it matters: North Korea has tested similar missiles in the past, but the latest one came just hours after the U.S. warned Pyongyang against launching a nuclear attack against the U.S. or its allies, Reuters reports.

It was North Korea's second test in recent days. It also launched a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday night.

Details: The Japanese Ministry of Defense said Monday's test was launched from an area near Pyongyang.

It added that the missile's flight lasted 73 minutes and that it reached a maximum altitude of more than 3,720 miles (around 6,000 km) before falling into the sea west of Hokkaido, per Reuters.

Of note: High-level Chinese and North Korean officials held meetings on Monday that coincided with the missile test.

After the meetings, Beijing said the officials covered issues of "common concern," but did not elaborate.

The big picture: After Monday's launch, North Korea condemned the U.S., claiming that its decision to station a nuclear-powered submarine in the South Korean port city of Busan was apart of a "preview of a nuclear war."

South Korea and the U.S. have increased nuclear deterrence plans in response to recent North Korean threats involving its nuclear and missile programs.

United Nations Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from developing and using any technologies applicable to its ballistic missile programs.

North Korea has launched 10 missile tests so far this year, the majority of which were short-range ballistic missiles, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry.

Go deeper: CIA chief to meet Israeli, Qatari officials for new hostage deal talks