15 mins ago - World

North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile near Japan's coast

Sareen Habeshian

A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program. Photo: Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

North Korea's military fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning local time that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

What he's saying: "We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency," Kishida told reporters in Thailand, where he's attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, per Reuters.

Zoom in: Japan's Defense Ministry said the weapon was fired eastward from near North Korea's western coast around 10:14 am, landing near Japan's coast, per the Japan Times.

The big picture: The suspected launch came a day after North Korea's military fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea and warned of a "fiercer" response to the U.S. and its allies.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

