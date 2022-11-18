A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program. Photo: Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

North Korea's military fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning local time that landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

What he's saying: "We naturally lodged a strong protest against North Korea, which has repeated its provocations with unprecedented frequency," Kishida told reporters in Thailand, where he's attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, per Reuters.

Zoom in: Japan's Defense Ministry said the weapon was fired eastward from near North Korea's western coast around 10:14 am, landing near Japan's coast, per the Japan Times.

The big picture: The suspected launch came a day after North Korea's military fired a short-range ballistic missile into the sea and warned of a "fiercer" response to the U.S. and its allies.

The warning was in response to President Biden's pledge with the leaders of South Korea and Japan last week to forge closer ties while condemning Pyongyang's recent military action.

Go deeper: Pyongyang calls missile tests nuclear warning to U.S., South Korea

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.