Arizona retirees to get free rides in driverless minivans

One of May Mobility's driverless vans. Photo: Courtesy May Mobility

Autonomous driving startup May Mobility is launching its first fully driverless service on public roads in Sun City, Arizona, a retirement community northwest of Phoenix.

Why it matters: It's an important milestone for the Toyota-backed startup, coming just two months after a larger rival, General Motors-owned Cruise, suspended operations nationwide after a high-profile pedestrian accident.

What's happening: May Mobility, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, is starting slowly, with just two autonomous minivans operating without a safety operator in a 4.5-mile service area within Sun City.

The company has been testing its shuttles with a backup safety driver there since April.

Now a select group of "early riders" will be able to experience the fully driverless service in partnership with Via, a transit tech company.

After an initial phase, May Mobility plans to add more vehicles and riders in a larger area.

Details: Early riders can use May Mobility's app to request a driverless shuttle pickup to and from a variety of popular stops, including resident complexes, grocery stores, pharmacies and medical centers.

The shared, on-demand free service begins Dec. 19.

Initially, it will operate Monday through Friday each afternoon.

The big picture: Self-contained retirement communities are an ideal place to launch autonomous vehicles because the slower, simpler roads are typically easier to master.

Plus, there's an unmet need from aging seniors who no longer drive but still want the freedom to go where they want.

What they're saying: Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility, called the launch "a cornerstone for our commercial growth and expansion moving forward."

"We believe it is critical to work closely with our key strategic partners, regulators, insurers and riders as we roll out our technology step-by-step."

Of note: May Mobility is different from other robotaxi companies because it partners directly with cities and transit agencies to identify gaps in their public transportation systems.