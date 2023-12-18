A middle road on the adoption of AI is taking shape, routing around the debate between those who fear humanity could lose control of AI and those who favor a full-speed-ahead plan to seize the technology's benefits.

Why it matters: The American people consistently tell pollsters they are more concerned about how AI will affect their jobs and day-to-day lives than about its long-term risks and rewards.

The big picture: Those who think trust in AI will remain low without a cautious and practical approach to AI development now include America's biggest banks and philanthropists, the White House, labor unions and a new class of niche venture capitalists.

The emergence of this loose coalition of private sector and civil society organizations could lower the pressure on Congress to deliver AI regulation.

Between the lines: Advocates who see a middle ground with AI are moving more pragmatically and methodically than those at the extremes of the AI debate.

They're focused on building evidence for their vision and raising funds from outside the biggest tech companies and venture capital firms — which takes more time than writing an open letter or blog post, or tapping existing investors for another round of funding.

What's happening: A growing number of groups are working to spur innovation while protecting against AI's immediate harms.

Players on the middle ground are taking actions across the economy, starting with unions stitching together a workplace AI safety net.

Yes, but: The middle road remains a relatively narrow path, avoided by the biggest companies leading AI development.

The field's giants, including the Microsoft/OpenAI alliance and Google, are flooring the pedal on deployment even as they make broad but vague commitments toward responsibility and caution.

Zoom in: Companies including Philips — a Dutch appliance-maker turned health tech company — are choosing narrow uses of AI, such as mobile lung cancer screening for firefighters, to demonstrate AI's practical value to American consumers, CEO Roy Jakobs told Axios.

Between the lines: Those working to build middle ground AI options are not necessarily neutral or moderate — they're also pushing specific interests.