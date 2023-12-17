Trump maintains Iowa stronghold, Haley gets boost in New Hampshire: Poll
As former President Trump continues to dominate polls in Iowa, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley got a boost in New Hampshire among likely Republican primary voters, per new polling.
Why it matters: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Haley as the Republican presidential nominee last week — a signal of encouragement for the White House hopeful as she tries to position herself as the best alternative to Trump amid the looming primaries.
By the numbers: Over half of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire described the former South Carolina governor as both "likable" and "reasonable" compared to just over a third who thought the same of Trump, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday.
- Trump and Haley stood neck and neck among the likely voters who described them as "prepared," at 54% and 53%, respectively.
- 44% of likely GOP voters in New Hampshire said they would vote for Trump, compared to 29% for Haley.
Meanwhile, Trump maintained his stronghold in Iowa, per the poll, where its caucuses quickly approach.
- 58% of likely GOP caucus voters in Iowa said they back Trump, compared to 22% supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 13% backing Haley.
Zoom out: Haley's performance in the New Hampshire poll could signal another possible blow to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who failed to secure Sununu's endorsement despite aggressively campaigning in the Granite State.
- Only about a quarter of GOP primary voters in New Hampshire described Christie as "likable," compared to 55% who describe Haley as such.
Methodology: The polls surveyed 1,054 registered voters in Iowa and 855 in New Hampshire between December 8-15, 2023, and have a margin of error of ±6.1 points in Iowa and ±5.5 points in New Hampshire.
