Trump maintains Iowa stronghold, Haley gets boost in New Hampshire: Poll

As former President Trump continues to dominate polls in Iowa, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley got a boost in New Hampshire among likely Republican primary voters, per new polling.

Why it matters: New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed Haley as the Republican presidential nominee last week — a signal of encouragement for the White House hopeful as she tries to position herself as the best alternative to Trump amid the looming primaries.

By the numbers: Over half of likely GOP primary voters in New Hampshire described the former South Carolina governor as both "likable" and "reasonable" compared to just over a third who thought the same of Trump, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday.

Trump and Haley stood neck and neck among the likely voters who described them as "prepared," at 54% and 53%, respectively.

44% of likely GOP voters in New Hampshire said they would vote for Trump, compared to 29% for Haley.

Meanwhile, Trump maintained his stronghold in Iowa, per the poll, where its caucuses quickly approach.

58% of likely GOP caucus voters in Iowa said they back Trump, compared to 22% supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and 13% backing Haley.

Zoom out: Haley's performance in the New Hampshire poll could signal another possible blow to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who failed to secure Sununu's endorsement despite aggressively campaigning in the Granite State.

Only about a quarter of GOP primary voters in New Hampshire described Christie as "likable," compared to 55% who describe Haley as such.

Methodology: The polls surveyed 1,054 registered voters in Iowa and 855 in New Hampshire between December 8-15, 2023, and have a margin of error of ±6.1 points in Iowa and ±5.5 points in New Hampshire.

