Florida's Republican Party voted to suspend Chair Christian Ziegler during an emergency meeting Sunday to censure him as police investigate a sexual battery allegation, which he denies.

The big picture: The Florida GOP also stripped Ziegler of his authority over the allegations, made by a woman who claimed she was in a consensual sexual relationship with him and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, a co-founder of the conservative group Moms For Liberty.

Ziegler has so far resisted calls from Republican officials including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to resign over the Sarasota, Fla., investigation. He denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crime.

State of play: A document on the motion to censure that Lee County GOP Chair Michael Thompson posted on X states that Ziegler "has engaged in conduct that renders him unfit for the office."

The Florida GOP also voted to reduce Ziegler's salary from $120,000 per year to $1 after he tried to defend himself during the meeting, Thompson.

Most of Ziegler's duties were being transferred to Florida GOP Vice Chair Evan Power.

What they're saying: "Today the Republican Party of Florida took a step to hold our chairman accountable for his action," Power said, per NBC News.

"We will follow through in removing him from power, but I implore Chairman Ziegler to do the right thing and resign."

Representatives for Ziegler did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Between the lines: The coordinated stance from senior Republican officials in Florida reflects growing concern within the state GOP over the allegations against Ziegler and potential damage to the party's reputation, Axios Tampa Bay's Yacob Reyes notes.

What's next: Power said the Republican Party of Florida is scheduled to hold another emergency meeting on Jan. 8 in Tallahassee to remove Ziegler and elect a new chair if if he hasn't resigned by then, the New York Times reports.

