The best cars I drove in 2023 (plus a few gripes)

One of the best parts of my job as Axios' transportation correspondent is test-driving automakers' latest vehicles.

The big picture: As an automotive journalist and juror for the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards, I'm lucky enough to get to drive 50 or 60 new models a year, sometimes before they even go on sale in the U.S.

I'm not a "car guy" or "gearhead." I'm just an ordinary consumer who wants safe, reliable and affordable transportation from point A to B.

Not surprisingly, I've been driving a lot of electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrids lately — I even took an EV road trip from Michigan to Florida this year.

Having a home charger installed in my garage last spring was a game-changer.

I've also been driving more and more cars equipped with advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and even hands-free highway driving.

ADAS technology certainly does not make a car "self-driving." But when used properly, it will undoubtedly save lives by preventing our worst behaviors.

Here are some highlights of the cars I drove in 2023 — including several from Hyundai and Kia, which have clearly established themselves as electric car leaders (along with Tesla, of course).

Hyundai Ioniq 6: This midsize electric sedan stands out for its striking design (though I'm not a fan of its droopy rear end, which limits trunk space).

It's superb in every other way: up to 361 miles of driving range; super-fast charging speed; a spacious, high-tech interior — plus great handling.

Kia EV9: There's a lot to love about the EV9, the first three-row EV for large families, which also features many recycled or plant-based components in place of plastic.

But there's one thing I really hate: the location of the start button. It's on the shifter stalk, hidden so close to the steering column that you need to reach over or under the steering wheel to start the car.

Toyota Prius: The fifth generation of this iconic hybrid will surprise you with its — dare I say it? — sexy styling and peppy performance.

My favorite moment was when a guy in a Tesla next to me at a stop light rolled down his window to rave about how cool the Prius was.

Yes, but: Toyota seems to have sacrificed interior space and visibility to achieve the car's impressive styling. It feels cramped inside, and you have to push the steering wheel unnaturally low just to see the gauges.

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Chevy's supercar is now available as an all-wheel-drive hybrid. It's pricey ($104,900 starting), but boy is it fun to drive.

I've never been much of a Corvette fan, to be honest — too much bone-jarring work to drive — but this version is both exhilarating and effortless. I didn't want to give it up.

Lincoln Navigator: Ford's luxury SUV was even more cushy during our hands-free road trip from Michigan to New York City, thanks to its BlueCruise driver-assist technology.

You still have to pay attention, but I was surprised by how much more relaxed my upper body felt on what is typically a grueling journey.

Chevrolet Trax: Who says there are no decent entry-level cars?

GM has reinvented the small SUV, with attractive styling and lots of technology at an affordable price ($20,400 starting).

Its 137-hp engine isn't going to win any races, but the 2024 Trax is a solid choice for first-time buyers who want safety, technology, style and comfort.

Hyundai Kona Electric: The redesigned compact SUV has a surprising amount of space for passengers and cargo, and plenty of driver assistance technology.

With a battery range of up to 261 miles and starting at $32,675, it's one of the few affordable EVs on the market.

Honda Accord hybrid: Honda's stalwart sedan is more stylish than ever, with the refined handling and efficiency you expect from Honda. Simply put, the Accord never disappoints.

I love the hybrid version, which gets up to 51 miles per gallon in city driving.

What I'm watching: In 2024, I'm looking forward to some time behind the wheel of GM's long-awaited EVs and Tesla's new Cybertruck, among others.