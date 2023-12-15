First look: Christie's first TV ad says he's the one to beat Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Friday is launching his first television ad of the GOP primary — a six-figure TV ad buy in New Hampshire.

Why it matters: Christie, who polls find in third place in New Hampshire behind former President Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, is betting he can exceed expectations in the state's Jan. 23 primary with his anti-Trump message.

A good showing in New Hampshire would give Christie some hope of reaching his goal of getting a one-on-one match-up against Trump.

"There's only one candidate trying to stop Trump," the ad's narrator says.

Driving the news: The ad bashes Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for attacking each other rather than Trump, who is leading both of them in Iowa and South Carolina.

After scenes of DeSantis and Haley attack ads against one another, the video's narrator says: "Chris Christie is the only one who can beat Trump because he's the only one trying to beat Trump."

The ad, entitled "Only One," concludes with debate footage of Christie calling Trump "unfit."

An aligned Super PAC has run TV ads for Christie, but this is the first ad from his campaign, which has been outraised by his rivals.

By the numbers: Christie's campaign told Axios the ad will be shown across local and cable TV, and live sports broadcasts.

The campaign also will target CNN, CNBC, along with MSNBC's "Morning Joe," whose hosts often criticize Trump.

The anti-Trump focus continues to contrast Christie with his rivals.

The New York Times recently reported that a Haley-aligned Super PAC had spent more than $3 million attacking DeSantis but $0 attacking Trump.

a Haley-aligned Super PAC had spent more than $3 million attacking DeSantis but $0 attacking Trump. While DeSantis has become increasingly critical of Trump, his Super PAC Never Back Down spent 10 times more hitting Haley than Trump, according to the Times.

Between the lines: Christie is a wild card in New Hampshire, as he has continued to poll strongly even as he has been outspent.