Supreme Court again upholds Illinois assault weapons ban

A display case holds an assortment of rifles in Effingham, Illinois, on Jan. 26. Photo: John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block Illinois' ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Why it matters: It's the second time the high court has refused a motion to block enforcement of the law, which is set to take effect on Jan. 1.

The big picture: The 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago voted to uphold the law last month, refusing a gun rights group's argument that it should be blocked for Second Amendment violations.

The Illinois Supreme Court also upheld the law last August.

Of note: The Supreme Court 's order Thursday did not have any dissents noted.

The same gun rights group and gun shop owner that sought an emergency order to block the law's enforcement in this case made a similar request in May that was rejected.

Background: The legislation came after a gunman used a legally purchased assault weapon to kill seven people and injure dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park last year.

The law bans the sale of dozens of assault weapons, including the AR-15 style weapon used by the Highland Park gunman, restricts high-capacity magazines, requires current owners of the prohibited weapons to register them with state police and expedites universal background checks.

