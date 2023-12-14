Supreme Court again upholds Illinois assault weapons ban
The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to block Illinois' ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Why it matters: It's the second time the high court has refused a motion to block enforcement of the law, which is set to take effect on Jan. 1.
The big picture: The 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals in Chicago voted to uphold the law last month, refusing a gun rights group's argument that it should be blocked for Second Amendment violations.
- The Illinois Supreme Court also upheld the law last August.
Of note: The Supreme Court 's order Thursday did not have any dissents noted.
- The same gun rights group and gun shop owner that sought an emergency order to block the law's enforcement in this case made a similar request in May that was rejected.
Background: The legislation came after a gunman used a legally purchased assault weapon to kill seven people and injure dozens at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park last year.
- The law bans the sale of dozens of assault weapons, including the AR-15 style weapon used by the Highland Park gunman, restricts high-capacity magazines, requires current owners of the prohibited weapons to register them with state police and expedites universal background checks.
