Illinois judge temporarily pauses state's new gun control ban

Assault-style rifles that were banned for sale in the state are displayed on Jan. 11 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

An Illinois judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday stopping the enforcement of the state's new assault weapons ban.

Driving the news: The lawsuit, which lists some 800 Illinois residents as plaintiffs, argues that the ban of certain semiautomatic firearms is unconstitutional.

The restraining order was requested by attorney Tom DeVore, who is a former Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general.

The big picture: The ban, instituted last week, is facing pushback with several lawsuits already filed in both county and federal courts.

The Illinois State Rifle Association, along with other gun rights groups, filed a federal lawsuit earlier this week against the state attorney general and the chief of Illinois State Police.

What they're saying: "This decision is not surprising," Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who signed the law, said in a statement Friday.

"Although disappointing, it is the initial result we've seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety," he added. "I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois' law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts."

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office said they would appeal, per the New York Times.

Catch up quick: The law bans the sale of dozens of assault weapons, including the AR-15 style weapon.

It also restricts high-capacity magazines to 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns and requires current owners of the prohibited weapons to register them with state police.

