1 hour ago - Energy & Environment
Photo essay: The Earth's warmest year on record
Heat waves, floods and wildfires dominated the news cycle this year with climate-change related disasters, and global average temperatures, on the rise.
Why it matters: Every month since June has been the hottest such month on record, and the rapid warming is playing out in the form of deadly extreme events worldwide.
Driving the news: NOAA said Thursday 2023 is virtually certain (greater than a 99.5% chance) to be the warmest in its records, but won't pronounce it until early January.
- The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has already confirmed 2023 as the hottest year on record.