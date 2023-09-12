SkySat imagery of Derna, captured on Sept. 2 and 12, 2023Satellite photo: Planet Labs PBC

Satellite images taken before and after floodwaters in northeastern Libya burst through dams and wiped out buildings and entire neighborhoods show the sheer scale of the deadly destruction caused by Mediterranean Storm Daniel.

The big picture: Estimates by east Libyan officials put the death toll from the storm between 2,000 and 5,300 people as of late Tuesday local time. But with more than 10,000 people still missing, the toll is expected to rapidly rise in the coming days.

Nearly a quarter of the city of Derna, home to about 90,000 people, was washed away by the floods, one east Libyan government official told Reuters.

SkySat imagery of Derna, captured on Sept. 2 and 12, 2023. Satellite photo: Planet Labs PBC

State of play: The scale of the destruction of the storm underscores the vulnerability of a country that has been through years of chaos and fighting.

Libya is currently ruled by two rival governments — one in the east and another in the west. Fighting and political instability have come at the expense of development and investment in infrastructure in many towns and villages.

The storm also adds to the number of recent heavy rainfall events that are occurring more frequently worldwide and becoming more severe, which scientists have linked to the burning of fossil fuels, Axios' Andrew Freedman notes.

Go deeper: Climate's looming sticker shock for insurance, utilities and more