Chileans to vote on a new constitution again

Constitutional drafts are handed out near the Chilean presidential palace in Santiago on Nov. 17. Photo: Sebastián Vivallo Oñate/Agencia Makro/Getty Images

Chileans on Sunday will vote on whether to adopt a new constitution that was mostly written by a right-wing party and likely faces an uphill battle.

State of play: The current constitution was written during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, who was in power from 1973 to 1989, and is considered outdated and inflexible.

But voters in September 2022 soundly rejected the draft of a new, more progressive constitution, saying several key articles were too vague.

For the second attempt, a team of lawyers and constitutional experts wrote an initial rough draft that an elected constitutional convention edited and added to.

Partido Republicano, whose last presidential candidate has publicly defended the Pinochet dictatorship, holds the majority of seats in the convention.

Details: Republicano convention members introduced contentious measures, including an article that states "the law protects the life of the one about to be born," which some advocates say could be used to curtail limited abortion rights in the country.

Another article suggests property cannot be taxed, which experts have criticized, saying taxation should be written in codes and laws, not in a constitution.

What to watch: Several of the experts who had a hand in the draft before the convention took over have denounced it, and polls show about 46% of people intend to reject the draft, while 38% on average support it.

Chilean authorities have said there isn't a consensus on whether to hold a third attempt if this second one is rejected.

