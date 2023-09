People attend a ceremony on Monday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Chilean dictatorship in front of La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago. A cardboard sign reads: "I have faith: In Chile and its destiny." Photo: Javier Torres/AFP via Getty Images

Chileans on Monday commemorated 50 years since President Salvador Allende was ousted in a coup, ushering in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, who was accused of widespread human rights abuses.

The big picture: Over the 17 years Pinochet was in power, 40,000 people were killed or forcibly disappeared and up to 20,000 children were kidnapped, according to a truth commission.

Chilean Army troops are positioned on a rooftop aiming their weapons at La Moneda Palace on Sept. 11, 1973, as the military, led by Gen. Augusto Pinochet, overthrew the socialist government of President Salvador Allende, who died that day. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

La Moneda Palace after the attack on Sept. 11, 1973. The coup launched the 17-year dictatorship of Pinochet, who was accused of widespread human rights abuses. Photo: Getty Images

Young Pinochet supporters march on Sept. 11, 1980, as the country holds a national plebiscite to approve a new constitution and solidify Pinochet's position as president. Photo: Daniele Darolle/Sygma via Getty Images

Pinochet (center) speaks at a news conference in 1980. Photo: Daniele Darolle/Sygma via Getty Images

Anti-Pinochet protesters in Chile, September 1985. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Pope John Paul II passes anti-Pinochet protesters on April 3, 1987, in Santiago, during a trip to the region. Photo: Jose Duran/AFP via Getty Images

An anti-Pinochet protester is seen during a demonstration in Santiago on Oct. 7, 1988. Photo: Rafael Wollmann/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Anita Gonzalez (L), who lost her husband, two sons and daughters-in-law during the Pinochet dictatorship, is hugged by her daughter after Britain's House of Lords rejected Pinochet's claim to sovereign immunity for human rights violations in 1998. Pinochet was still commander of Chile's armed forces when he was arrested in London in 1998 on charges of human rights abuses against Spanish citizens. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP via Getty Images

Mothers of persons who disappeared during Chile's military dictatorship demonstrate in downtown Santiago on March 3, 1998. Photo: Ginnette Riquelme/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators march on Sept. 8, 2002, to remember the people who went missing during Pinochet's dictatorship. Photo: Cris Bouroncle/AFP via Getty Images

A man in 1993 pays tribute to the people who disappeared during the Pinochet dictatorship. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

Chilean President Gabriel Boric takes part in Sunday's march commemorating the 50th anniversary of the military coup, in Santiago, Chile. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

A kid is seen during the clashes against the Chilean police on Sunday at the entrance to the General Cemetery of Santiago de Chile. Protesters participated in the traditional pilgrimage to the general cemetery of Santiago for the commemoration of the 50 years of the coup d'état in Chile. Photo: Cristobal Basaure Araya/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images