Manchin launching tour to weigh interest from "politically homeless"

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Tuesday that he plans to travel for two months starting in January to try to mobilize voters who, like himself, "feel like they're homeless, politically homeless."

Why it matters: Manchin has left the door open for a possible third-party presidential bid since he announced that he is retiring from the Senate, but did not speculate any further about his political future.

Driving the news: "I start in January, I'll be two months on the road. And all we're trying to do is just mobilize people like myself who feel like they're homeless, politically homeless," Manchin said Tuesday at The Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit.

"I don't recognize the Democratic Party and I have a D by my name."

"I have a lot of Republicans who don't recognize the Republican Party that have Rs by their name," he said.

The big picture: Manchin has rejected the notion that he'd be a spoiler candidate if he were to enter the 2024 race, and said again this week that if he were to mount a bid, he'd "get into win."

"I've never been a spoiler in anything," he said.

Flashback: Manchin, when he announced his resignation from the Senate last month, said that he would be "traveling the country and speaking out" to gauge interest in "creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

What to watch: He did not speculate on this political future during the Wall Street Journal event, saying: "What I can tell you is, there might be a movement, there might not. That depends, I really don't know."

