Scoop: Florida teachers sue state over law restricting pronouns

Two Florida teachers and one former educator on Wednesday sued the state Department of Education alleging a new law restricting transgender teachers from using pronouns that align with their gender identities is unconstitutional.

Why it matters: The suit adds to a long list of legal challenges against laws targeting LGBTQ+ Floridians that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers have prioritized over the last few years.

What's happening: The Southern Poverty Law Center filed the suit in federal court on behalf of Katie Wood, a teacher at Lennard High in Ruskin, about 25 miles south of Tampa; AV Schwandes, a former Florida Virtual School teacher who lives in Orange County; and a Lee County teacher referred to as Jane Doe. Wood and Doe are transgender women. Schwandes is nonbinary.

The law, which went into effect July 1, "pushed one plaintiff out of their teaching career and threatens to do the same for the other plaintiffs — and for the other transgender and nonbinary teachers like them across Florida," the suit says.

The other side: Representatives from the Florida Department of Education did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Zoom in: The suit challenges a section of the law that says a school employee "may not provide to a student his or her preferred personal title or pronouns if such preferred personal title or pronouns do not correspond to his or her sex." Teachers who violate the law could face revocation or suspension of their teaching license.

That section violates Supreme Court precedent and, along with other recently adopted laws, "sends the state-sanctioned, invidious, and false message that transgender and nonbinary people and their identities are inherently dangerous," per the lawsuit.

"Florida's goal behind these laws is to stigmatize and demonize transgender and nonbinary people and relegate them from public life altogether," the suit says.

Flashback: Prior to its passage, LGBTQ+ advocates derided the legislation as "Don't Say They," playing on the "Don't Say Gay" nickname given to the 2022 law that restricts classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation.