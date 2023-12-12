Hasbro laying off 1,100 workers as weaker toy sales linger into holiday season

A Peppa Pig character under the Hasbro logo at an event in London, England. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

Hasbro is laying off some 1,1000 employees, the toymaker announced Monday in a memo to staff that was shared in an SEC filing.

The big picture: The maker of children's favorites like Peppa Pig and Transformers action figures, along with Monopoly and the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy game has already laid off 800 workers, according to the memo.

Driving the news: "We anticipated the first three quarters to be challenging, particularly in Toys, where the market is coming off historic, pandemic-driven highs," Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks said in the memo.