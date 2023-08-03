Hasbro retreats from Hollywood with $500M eOne sale

Hasbro's $500 million sale of film and TV studio Entertainment One to Lionsgate on Thursday morning marks an unglamorous end to the toymaker's grander Hollywood ambitions.

Why it matters: Hasbro bought eOne for $4 billion in 2019. With the Lionsgate deal, it will now have sold off the majority of that for just $885 million.

The big picture: Adding eOne was part of former CEO Brian Goldner's plan to turn the toymaker into a bigger media player.

The crown jewel of that deal — popular children's brands like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks — remain with Hasbro as they were folded into the company's wider merchandising operations.

Those remaining pieces account for 15% of eOne's total business and operations.

Hasbro found early success in films based on its toys with the "Transformers" franchise — for which eOne was not the studio, due to a prior production deal with Paramount.

But since then, the Hasbro-eOne combo produced box office disappointments including the "G.I. Joe" spinoff "Snake Eyes" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

Of note: Hasbro is shifting its Hollywood play to a licensing model, CEO Chris Cocks said Thursday morning during the company's earnings call.

There are still 30 projects in development based on Hasbro brands, Cocks said, which will now be under Hasbro Entertainment.

That division will be run by Olivier Dumont, the current head of Family Brands.

"We expect to move to an asset-light model for future live-action entertainment, relying on licensing and partnerships with select co-productions," Cocks said. "It's a plan about recentering Hasbro."

Between the lines: While "Barbie" is likely to strut herself to a $1 billion box office this weekend, Hasbro's struggles with the rest of its toy catalog serve as a warning sign to Mattel about the difficulties of sustaining Hollywood success.

Catch up quick: Goldner died in 2021 following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. His successor Chris Cocks then launched a review of the business in early 2022.

Around that same time, Hasbro came under fire from a pair of activist investors who criticized the eOne purchase and called for the company to offload it.

Hasbro sold eOne's music business to private equity firm Blackstone for $385 million in 2021.

Meanwhile: Lionsgate's studio spinout plans have drawn M&A chatter about the future of its film and TV assets, which include more than 18,000 titles. Adding eOne only figures to further that conversation.