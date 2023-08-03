Lionsgate will buy film and TV studio Entertainment One from Hasbro for around $500 million, the companies announced Thursday morning.

Why it matters: Lionsgate is set to spin off its own film and TV studio into a separate company, and now adds to that a 6,500-plus title content library.

Details: The purchase is comprised of $375 million in cash, subject to additional purchase price adjustments, and the assumption of production financing loans

The deal does not include top family brands like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, which have been folded into Hasbro's wider merchandising operations.

Catch up quick: Hasbro purchased eOne for $4 billion in 2019 as part of former CEO Brian Goldner's plan to turn the toymaker into a bigger media player.

Goldner died in 2021 following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer. His successor Chris Cocks then launched a review in early 2022.

Around that same time, Hasbro came under fire from a pair of activist investors who criticized the eOne purchase and called for the company to offload it.

In 2021, Hasbro sold eOne's music business to private equity firm Blackstone for $385 million.

The bottom line: Lionsgate's studio spinout plans have drawn M&A chatter about the future of its film and TV assets, which include more than 18,000 titles. Adding eOne only figures to further that feeling.