NRCC chair praises Mike Johnson's fundraising as House speaker

The campaign arm for House Republicans is cautiously optimistic that its fundraising for 2024 can fill the void created by the ouster of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Why it matters: McCarthy was a prodigious fundraiser, but NRCC Chair Richard Hudson (R-N.C.) told Axios that GOP donors are warming to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.).

Johnson recently raised $1.4 million fundraiser at Rep. Vern Buchanan's home, $4 million during a DC fundraiser, and appeared at the NRCC's donor retreat in New York helping raise millions for vulnerable members earlier this month, Hudson said.

Johnson also attended receptions for embattled New York Republicans in their districts, including first-term Reps. Nick LaLota, Anthony D'Esposito and Mike Lawler.

Between the lines: House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) has helped Johnson adjust to his role, with the two appearing at an Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas where Johnson could meet with donors shortly after being tapped for his new role.

Hudson said that donors have been interested in getting to know the new speaker.

"When people meet him, they really liked him and anytime he got a new speaker, there's a lot of interest in meeting the new guy. So I think there's a lot of opportunity there, but the key is to build an infrastructure in place so that you can fundraise that level and sustain it," he said.

The intrigue: "It certainly hurt us to have our speaker vacated and to go through several weeks of transition, because we had to cancel events," Hudson said.

"I think a lot of our donors were shocked over what happened," he told Axios.

"There was a lot of concern raised publicly about Mike Johnson's ability to raise money because he'd never raised money at that level nationally before. But I've been just incredibly impressed and pleased with the job he's doing — he's committed the time to it. He's taking it very seriously. And has had tremendous success," Hudson added.

The big picture: While House Republicans are voicing optimism, political forecasters' early projections have shown House Democrats with a slight edge.