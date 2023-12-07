Christie unleashed, knives out for Haley: 4 takeaways from the GOP debate

Obnoxious blowhard. Fascist neocon. Angry, bitter man. The final GOP debate of 2023 featured some of the most explosive exchanges yet, as four candidates battled to shake up a race still dominated by former President Trump.

Why it matters: The Iowa caucuses are in 40 days. At least two candidates — former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy — seemed keenly aware that they may not make the next debate stage, giving them every incentive to let it rip.