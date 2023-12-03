Remington maker to close its New York gun factory

RemArms, formerly Remington Arms, will close its Illion, N.Y., gun factory in March. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

RemArms, previously known as Remington Arms, will close its gun factory in New York next year, per the Observer-Dispatch of Utica. Why it matters: The decision comes as the gun manufacturer, considered the oldest gun maker in the U.S., has twice filed for bankruptcy since 2018 and has been subject to layoffs and temporary closures in recent years.

Details: In a letter sent to union officials this past week, the company said operations will conclude "on or about March 4, 2024" in its Illion, N.Y., facility, per the Observer-Dispatch.

The company said it "did not arrive at this decision lightly," per the letter.

The layoffs are likely to occur between March 4 and 18, according to the Observer-Dispatch.

What they're saying: Cecil E. Roberts, international president of the United Mine Workers of America, said the closure was "extremely disappointing," per a statement.

"The workers in Ilion enabled RemArms to rise from the ashes of the Remington Arms bankruptcy in 2020-[20]21. Without these workers and their dedication to producing the best firearms in the world, this company simply would not exist," Roberts said.

The union urged RemArms to "reconsider this decision" and "explore alternative solutions" to keep the Illion plant operating.

Zoom out: Last year, the company agreed to a $73 million settlement of liability claims from nine families of Sandy Hook shooting victims.

That marked the first time a U.S. gun manufacturer was held responsible for a mass shooting, per ABC News.

In an auto-reply message to Axios' request for comment, the press team said "RemArms is excited to expand our facilities in Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry."

