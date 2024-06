Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who died on Wednesday at age 100, left a major mark on the world stage while serving as the top U.S. diplomat under two presidents, and beyond.

The big picture: He was lauded as a distinguished author, academic and statesman, but also criticized for some Cold War policies — notably the bombing of Cambodia in the 1970s. His being jointly awarded the 1973 Nobel Peace Prize for helping negotiate a cease-fire in Vietnam prompted two members of the Nobel committee to resign.