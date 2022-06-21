Henry Kissinger, who turned 99 last month, taps his lifetime of personal experiences to write his 19th book — this one on the qualities and strategies of leadership, out July 5.

Why it matters: Global leaders confront unprecedented crises — amid growing pessimism about the leaders' ability to manage these disruptions, the publisher notes.

"Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy" is based on Kissinger's interactions with six former leaders:

Konrad Adenauer of Germany ... Charles de Gaulle of France ... former President Richard Nixon ... Anwar Sadat of Egypt ... former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher ... and Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore.

Cover: Penguin Press

Kissinger unpacks strategies of humility ... will ... equilibrium ... transcendence ... excellence ... and conviction.

"It is the combination of character and circumstance which creates history," Kissinger writes. "I had the good fortune to encounter all six at the height of their influence."

Kissinger is represented by Javelin.