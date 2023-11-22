Skip to main content
Nov 22, 2023 - Economy

Thanksgiving favorites poll: White meat tops dark meat on Turkey Day

Thanksgiving

Turkey during the preparation of a Thanksgiving meal n November 2019. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Thanksgiving is all about the turkey for millions who celebrate the holiday, but Americans don't agree on which part of the bird is best to eat, according to a new AP/NORC poll.

Driving the news: Among respondents planning to celebrate this year, 43% said they go for the turkey's white meat compared to 28% who prefer dark meat.

  • About one in five said they have no preference, and 7% of respondents said they didn't like turkey at all.

State of plate: Turkey was the favorite dish of the holiday meal for respondents across different U.S. regions and age groups, per AP.

  • 32% ranked the bird as their favorite part, well above other traditional sides dishes typically featured in the annual spread on dining tables across the country.
  • Meat preferences did vary among racial groups.
  • About 47% of white respondents and 48% of Hispanic respondents preferred white meat, compared to 21% of Black respondents who said the same, according to AP/NORC.

Zoom in: Among sides, stuffing/dressing was the favorite for 19% of respondents.

  • Mashed potatoes was next among sides, with 6% calling it their favorite.
  • Of those surveyed, 18% said cranberry sauce was their least favorite dish of the annual meal.

Methodology: This AP/NORC poll was conducted Nov. 2-6 and surveyed 1,239 adults. The margin of error was ±3.9 percentage points.

