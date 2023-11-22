Thanksgiving favorites poll: White meat tops dark meat on Turkey Day

Turkey during the preparation of a Thanksgiving meal n November 2019. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Thanksgiving is all about the turkey for millions who celebrate the holiday, but Americans don't agree on which part of the bird is best to eat, according to a new AP/NORC poll.
Driving the news: Among respondents planning to celebrate this year, 43% said they go for the turkey's white meat compared to 28% who prefer dark meat.
State of plate: Turkey was the favorite dish of the holiday meal for respondents across different U.S. regions and age groups, per AP.
Zoom in: Among sides, stuffing/dressing was the favorite for 19% of respondents.
Methodology: This AP/NORC poll was conducted Nov. 2-6 and surveyed 1,239 adults. The margin of error was ±3.9 percentage points.