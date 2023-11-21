How Thanksgiving travelers can beat crowds

Travelers walk through O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 21. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Major storms are colliding with potentially record traffic numbers to make Thanksgiving travel a headache-inducing nightmare this year. Why it matters: Planning ahead and taking in some of these travel tips could save travelers hours in the airport or car.

By the numbers: A record 55.4 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles for the holiday between Wednesday and Sunday, AAA projected.

AAA said it believes 49.1 million people will get behind the wheel to reach their destination, with Nov. 22 being the busiest day on the roads.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) estimated it will screen around 30 million passengers between Nov. 17 and 28.

Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be some of the busier days at airports. Nov. 26 is expected to be one of the agency's busiest ever days as people head home.

A better way to fly for Turkey Day

Airports are likely to be hectic, so along with your clothes and other essentials, pack some patience.

You might be able to beat some of the crowd if you have a very early or evening flight. At most airports, the peak hour is between 8 and 9 am.

If your flight is within the peak hour, a simple way to avoid unnecessary travel stress is to arrive early. TSA recommends two hours before your scheduled flight, which should give you enough time to check baggage, go through security and find your gate.

Check, then double-check, that luggage doesn't contain items prohibited by the TSA. The items will likely be confiscated and they could cause an unnecessary delay going through security.

People who begin to pack with bags that are completely empty are less likely to accidentally bring along such items, according to the TSA.

If you do have to stay overnight in an airport, set an alarm, keep track of your belongings, choose an area near other travelers, or consider checking into an on-site hotel.

The right way to hit the road

The roads, too, will be congested, which will cause delays and increase the chance of accidents. But there are ways around both.

Early birds often ride safer, quieter roads in the morning hours between 4 am and noon, according to the National Safety Council.

But if you do get caught up in a jam, you can stay safe by avoiding aggressive driving, keeping a healthy distance from the vehicle ahead of you and reducing distractions.

Paying attention to forecasts can help you avoid or reduce the amount of time spent driving through bad weather.

If available, taking public transportation or a train may not be as fast, but they will likely be safer and far less stressful.

