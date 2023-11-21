Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said late Sunday night that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman would join Microsoft and head up a new AI research unit — and 24 hours later, that's still Plan A. The intrigue: A Plan B remains a possibility — and palatable to Microsoft: It involves the OpenAI board resigning and OpenAI going forward as an independent company with Altman back at the helm.

Yes, but: The one thing Microsoft isn't OK with — as Nadella made clear in a series of interviews Monday — is OpenAI's current board and governance structure.

Driving the news: Roughly 745 of OpenAI's approximately 770 employees signed an open letter saying they would leave OpenAI and join Microsoft unless the board resigned "imminently."

Nadella conducted interviews with CNBC and Bloomberg in which he made clear that Microsoft is not comfortable with OpenAI's board and structure no matter how things proceed.

"We definitely would want some governance changes. Surprises are bad," he told Bloomberg TV.

Zoom in: Rival tech companies have begun making overtures to poach OpenAI talent, both privately to individuals and publicly to the whole workforce.

Some, like Google AI executive Jeff Dean, made subtle gestures. Others, such as Salesfoce CEO Marc Benioff, made their outreach blunt and specific.

"Salesforce will match any OpenAI researcher who has tendered their resignation full cash & equity OTE to immediately join our Salesforce Einstein Trusted AI research team under Silvio Savarese," Benioff posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, OpenAI's employees appear to be mostly unified in support of Altman and Greg Brockman, the company's former board chair and president, who quit on Friday.

"This is a super generous offer! I'm sure my team really appreciates it. But we're with @sama @miramurati and @gdb to the end," replied OpenAI researcher Tony Wu.

The big picture: The turmoil at OpenAI has also created uncertainty for the legions of developers who built their products around OpenAI's technology over the past year since ChatGPT's debut.

But their landscape isn't likely to radically change whether Altman and his team are reunited at OpenAI, or under Microsoft's wing.

While the people and technology shifting to Microsoft would represent a change, Microsoft is keen to see lots of developers building on top of its AI technology — and it knows plenty about creating massive platforms for developers.

If Altman and Brockman end up returning to OpenAI with a new board, they may be able to speak with even more authority about the company's roadmap, with less risk of being overruled by the board.

