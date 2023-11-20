Trump's doctor says he's in "excellent" health

Former President Trump gives remarks at the South Texas International airport on Nov. 19 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo: Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

Former President Trump's "overall health is excellent," his personal physician wrote in a letter Trump posted on his Truth Social account on Monday. Why it matters: Trump, 77, has been cagey about releasing details about his physical health and has drawn scrutiny from some of his GOP presidential rivals and the Biden campaign over gaffes, Axios' Alex Thompson reports.

Questions about Trump and President Biden's, 81, ages and mental fitness have emerged as a concern among voters ahead of 2024, and polling shows that most voters would prefer alternatives if next year's election features a rematch of the two candidates.

Driving the news: Bruce Aronwald wrote in the letter dated Nov. 20 that he has been Trump's personal physician since 2021.

He said that he has conducted "several comprehensive examinations," including the most recent one on Sept. 13.

"[Trump's] physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional," Aronwald wrote.

The big picture: Trump, who has repeatedly hit Biden over his age, published his letter from his physician on the day of Biden's 81st birthday.

The Biden campaign and Republican candidates have criticized Trump over recent blunders on the trail, including when he told a crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he was happy to be in "Sioux Falls," which is in South Dakota.

Aronwald wrote in the letter that Trump "is currently in excellent health, and with his continued interest in preventative health monitoring and maintenance, he will continue to enjoy a healthy lifestyle for years to come."

