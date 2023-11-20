OpenAI's Sutskever says he regrets board's firing of Altman

Share on email (opens in new window)

OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who led a board rebellion at the company to force out CEO Sam Altman, now says he "deeply regret[s] my participation in the board's actions." Why it matters: More than 500 of OpenAI's 700-plus employees threatened to resign in an open letter if Sutskever and other board members do not step down.

The workers threatened to move over to Microsoft's new artificial intelligence research unit that Altman and former OpenAI president Greg Brockman will build.

What he's saying: "I never intended to harm OpenAI. I love everything we've built together and I will do everything I can to reunite the company," Sutskever wrote in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

Catch up quick: Altman's removal from the company last Friday shocked the tech industry, even blindsiding Microsoft, a key OpenAI investor.

His firing stemmed from a culture clash within the company regarding the pace of AI development.

Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear said on Monday he accepted an offer to become the company's interim CEO.

The big picture: Sutskever, a veteran AI researcher, harbors deep concerns about the dangers of advanced AI.

He persuaded other board members that Altman's accelerated approach to AI deployment and commercialization was too risky.

OpenAI's explanation for Altman's firing claimed that he was "not consistently candid" with the board.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new developments and additional background.