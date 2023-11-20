Far-right libertarian Javier Milei wins Argentina's presidential election

Javier Milei, presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanz, gestures to supporters after casting his vote in Buenos Aires, Argentina, during the country's presidential runoff. Photo: Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

Some 40% of the population lives in poverty, inflation is in the triple digits and GDP has been shrinking.

By the numbers: La Libertad Avanza candidate Milei won about 56% of the vote, while Peronist Economy Minister Massa won just over 44%.

What they're saying: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement congratulated Milei late Sunday that he looked forward to working with him "on shared priorities that benefit the people of both countries, including protecting human rights and democracy, addressing climate change, and investing in the middle class."

Trump said in a message to Milei on his Truth Social platform Sunday evening: "The whole world was watching! I am very proud of you. You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!"

Go deeper: Argentina has a new anarcho-capitalist disruptor

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.