The 2024 presidential debates have been unveiled

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Monday that the three 2024 presidential debates will be held next year on Sept. 16, Oct. 1 and Oct. 9.
Driving the news: The first presidential debate will take place at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, followed by Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia and University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
The sole vice presidential debate is set to take place on Sept. 25 at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.
"The United States' general election debates, watched live worldwide, are a model for many other countries: the opportunity to hear and see leading candidates address serious issues in a fair and neutral setting," CPD co-Chairs Frank Fahrenkopf and Antonia Hernández said in a statement.
"The CPD's plans for 2024 will be based on fairness, neutrality and a firm commitment to help the American public learn about the candidates and the issues," the commission said in a statement to Axios at the time.
What's next: The format and moderators for the presidential and vice presidential debates will be announced in 2024, the commission said.
The debates will last 90 minutes with no commercial breaks.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with a map showing U.S. presidential debate sites since 1960.