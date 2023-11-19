President Biden and Jill Biden paid tribute to Rosalynn Carter, who died on Sunday at 96 years old, for doing "so much to address many of society's greatest needs."
The big picture: They noted in their Sunday evening statement their enduring friendship with the former first lady and President Carter that grew after Joe Biden, then a Delaware senator, became the first elected official outside of Georgia to endorse the state's then-governor for president in 1976.
"Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship — through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss — we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter. She will always be in our hearts," the president and first lady said.
What else they're saying: Rosalynn Carter "walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way," the Bidens said.
"She was a champion for equal rights and opportunities for women and girls; an advocate for mental health and wellness for every person; and a supporter of the often unseen and uncompensated caregivers of our children, aging loved ones, and people with disabilities," the president and first lady continued.
"Above all, the deep love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership, and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism. She lived her life by her faith," they added.
"On behalf of a grateful nation, we send our love to President Carter, the entire Carter family, and the countless people across our nation and the world whose lives are better, fuller, and brighter because of the life and legacy of Rosalynn Carter."