President Biden and Jill Biden paid tribute to Rosalynn Carter, who died on Sunday at 96 years old, for doing "so much to address many of society's greatest needs."

The big picture: They noted in their Sunday evening statement their enduring friendship with the former first lady and President Carter that grew after Joe Biden, then a Delaware senator, became the first elected official outside of Georgia to endorse the state's then-governor for president in 1976.