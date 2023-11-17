Rosalynn Carter in hospice care, grandson says

Former President Jimmy Carter and ex-first lady Rosalynn Carter appear in Plains, Georgia, on Sept. 23. Photo: Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at home in Georgia, per a statement via The Carter Center Friday. The big picture: Rosalynn, who is 96, was diagnosed with dementia in May. Her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, 99, entered hospice care earlier this year.

What they're saying: "She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," Jason Carter, grandson of the couple, said Friday in a statement on X via the Carter Center.

"The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support," Jason Carter said.

Zoom out: Jimmy Carter, the oldest living U.S. president, and Rosalynn made a rare public appearance in September at the Plains Peanut Festival in their Georgia hometown.

The couple has been in a "different era" as varying health conditions have required some changes in their lives, Josh Carter, their grandson, told People in August.

Josh said that Rosalynn " ... still knows who we are, for the most part — that we are family," per the interview.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.