Jimmy Carter turns 99, as celebrations pour in from around the world

A wooden cake honoring the 99th birthday of former President Jimmy Carter is seen on the north lawn of the White House on Sept. 30. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in hospice care since February, on Sunday became the first U.S. president to turn 99.

Driving the news: Carter is celebrating his birthday at his home in Plains, Ga., with his wife, Rosalynn, and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Workers set up a wooden cake display on the North Lawn of the White House Saturday.

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta hosted his birthday party on Saturday, a day earlier than expected, to avoid any threats from the potential government shutdown.

Since the announcement, Congress was able to delay a government shutdown until at least November.

A boy writes a birthday message on a window of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta on Saturday. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

Thousands of people from around the world have wished Carter a happy birthday via the Carter Center.

The display of birthday wishes, memories and greetings comes together to reveal a mosaic of Carter.

The birthday messages have also been pouring in from political leaders, including President Biden, who has built an enduring friendship together with Carter.

"Mr. President, Happy Birthday, pal. I've known a lot of presidents as you have, but I admire you because you have such incredible integrity, character and determination," Biden said in a post Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"One of the smartest things I ever did, you may remember, I was the first Senator who ever endorsed you because I knew who you were," Biden said.

Former President Obama also wished Carter a Happy Birthday on X on Sunday, saying the now 99-year-old has "inspired so many people around the world with [his] leadership, character, and commitment to service."

"Michelle and I hope you have a wonderful birthday and send our best wishes to you and Rosalynn," Obama added.

Flashback: Carter made a rare public appearance at the Plains Peanut Festival in their hometown in late September.

Carter had not been seen in public for months after he entered hospice care in February.

Zoom out: Carter was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma in 2015, but was later declared cancer-free after undergoing treatment.

Rosalynn, who has dementia, celebrated her 96th birthday in August with peanut butter ice cream and cupcakes.

The two have been married for 77 years.

