Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" is already climbing the charts

Data: Chartmetric; Note: Linear interpolation used for Nov. 26, 2021, since data was unavailable for that day; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios; Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. Too early? Well, too bad. Driving the news: Christmas tunes can already be heard in stores and on the radio, and Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas is You" is making its annual ascent up the charts.

The song sits at #21 on Spotify's most-played list, with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "White Christmas," "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Last Christmas" also cracking the top 50.

Carey cracked the top 20 earlier this year than in 2021 or 2022, when her 1994 Christmas hit peaked at #2 and #3 respectively.

Both times, the song dropped out of the top 50 on Dec. 27.

Flashback: "All I Want for Christmas is You" topped the Billboard chart for the first time in 2019, 25 years after its release. That's the longest gap ever between the release of a song and it reaching #1.

What to watch: Will Mariah be in Pole position by this Christmas? We'll be checking the list and keeping you posted.

Go deeper: How the iconic Capitol Christmas Tree is picked, gets to D.C.